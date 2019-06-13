Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 72,773 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.85%.

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

