Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 5,667.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,098,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,991,000. Park Presidio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,167,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 965,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $409,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,378.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 856,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,087,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,971 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Owens Corning has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.48 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

