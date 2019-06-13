Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orgenesis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its trans-differentiation technologies for diabetes. The company deals with the combination of cell-based therapy and regenerative medicine into clinical development. Its operating segment consists of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization and Cellular Therapy Business. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment activity includes MaSTherCell, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. Cellular Therapy Business segment activity is based on its technology which demonstrates the capacity to induce a shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell like insulin producing cells for patients with Type 1 Diabetes. Orgenesis, Inc. is headquartered in Germantown, MD. “

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Shares of Orgenesis stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orgenesis by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Orgenesis by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Orgenesis by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 236,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 91,507 shares in the last quarter.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc is a regenerative therapy company. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy Business (CTB). The CDMO activity is operated by the Company’s subsidiary, MaSTherCell SA, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orgenesis (ORGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.