Orbitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $58.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003861 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.01875639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00340221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011349 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007735 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009217 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

