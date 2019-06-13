OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,218,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $27,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACCO. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,997,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 645,978 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 378,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 375,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $799.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

