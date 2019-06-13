OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $31.57 Million Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $31,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,910,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,504,000 after purchasing an additional 249,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,426,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,035,000 after purchasing an additional 100,570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 863,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 279.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 592,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

IBKC stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In related news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $507,289.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $972,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,518. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

