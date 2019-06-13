Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $28.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.41.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1271.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 129.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Omeros by 16,167.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

