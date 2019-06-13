Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben W. Perks sold 3,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $112,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.05.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

