O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 636 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 754.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SXT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.63. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,138. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $25,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

