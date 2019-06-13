Nxt Price Reaches $0.0366 on Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Poloniex, Upbit and Livecoin. Nxt has a market cap of $36.61 million and approximately $897,509.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00040836 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00030163 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003929 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, C-CEX, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

