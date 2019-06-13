Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $500,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.62. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 127.35% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nutanix to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.58.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

