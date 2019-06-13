NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $164,000 Position in Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quantenna Communications by 70.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 816,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 336,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,663,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $17,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

QTNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Quantenna Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.19 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Quantenna Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered Quantenna Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quantenna Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ:QTNA opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Quantenna Communications Inc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sam Heidari sold 64,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $1,567,939.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,704.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

