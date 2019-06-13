Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.85 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.28% and a net margin of 33.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

