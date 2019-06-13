Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $151,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNM opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

