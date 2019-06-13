Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $122,000 Stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 724.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNK. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,480.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 520,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,234. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNK opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.27 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

