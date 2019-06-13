Northern Trust Corp Has $139.22 Million Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,482,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $139,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 3,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,902. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

