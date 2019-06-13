Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $127,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 19,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $3,197,401.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,344 shares of company stock worth $79,873,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,713,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,763. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $179.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $197.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/northern-trust-corp-grows-holdings-in-lululemon-athletica-inc-nasdaqlulu.html.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.