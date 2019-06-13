Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $178.04. 7,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,722. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

