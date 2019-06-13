Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires Shares of 10,061 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in Nucor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,595,000 after buying an additional 764,927 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 119,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $71,408.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,335.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,437. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

WARNING: “Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires Shares of 10,061 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/northeast-financial-consultants-inc-acquires-shares-of-10061-nucor-co-nysenue.html.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.