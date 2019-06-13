Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $217,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.11.

NSC stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

