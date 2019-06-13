NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $44,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $208.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,339 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

