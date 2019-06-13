Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Shares of NXST opened at $99.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $626.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.35 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

In related news, insider Brian Jones sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $3,790,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,619.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $339,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,448 shares of company stock worth $4,916,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 260.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

