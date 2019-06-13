NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $405.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.29. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $352.89 and a 52-week high of $452.54.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.81 by ($0.24). NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NewMarket will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/newmarket-co-nyseneu-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-1-75.html.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.