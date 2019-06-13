Neutral News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Share Price

Headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news impact score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EADSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Investec upgraded Airbus to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Airbus stock opened at $138.38 on Thursday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.37.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

