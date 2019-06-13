Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,700,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 2,568,934 shares.The stock last traded at $0.51 and had previously closed at $0.47.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
The company has a market cap of $35.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the period. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.
