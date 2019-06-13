NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NEO stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.13 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 151,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $3,461,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 452,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,326,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,362 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1,355.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

