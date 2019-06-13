nDEX Reaches Market Cap of $37,463.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One nDEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $37,463.00 and $107,240.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00435164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.02573494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00164444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000814 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

