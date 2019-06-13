National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.15 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Beverage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.41. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in National Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

