MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 415,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,133,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MoSys stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,910 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.44% of MoSys at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

