Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $519,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/mosaic-family-wealth-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-usa-small-cap-etf-batssmmv.html.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.