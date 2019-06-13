Monetary Management Group Inc. Takes $191,000 Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,552,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643,624 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12,208.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447,828 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 54.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 22,530,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,745 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 36,353.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,168,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134,883 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 802.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,179,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

ENLC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,841. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.79, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.279 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

