Monetary Management Group Inc. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $187.38. 28,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $234.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,921 shares of company stock worth $16,404,441. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

