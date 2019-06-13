MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,901,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,491,000 after acquiring an additional 138,607 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $63,695.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $268,717.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,436. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

