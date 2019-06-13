MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJJ opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

