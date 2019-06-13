MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Position Lifted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,769 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 172,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95,981 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $353.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0704 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

MiX Telematics Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

