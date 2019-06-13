Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $92.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 23,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $1,731,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,041 shares of company stock worth $12,464,235. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $93.38 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

