Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 2,444,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,509,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

MIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 512.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 126.1% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Michaels Companies by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 525,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482,395 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Michaels Companies by 56.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

