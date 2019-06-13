MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CMU opened at $4.69 on Thursday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

