Metronome Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $248,662.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00017008 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $10.39 and $18.94.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00434360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.25 or 0.02570514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00164702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000814 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,008,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,876 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

