Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $409,516.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director William David Tull sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $409,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William David Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $202,094.00.

On Monday, June 10th, William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $607,614.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $193,806.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $595,848.00.

On Friday, May 24th, William David Tull sold 9,955 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $269,382.30.

On Monday, May 20th, William David Tull sold 4,978 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $132,016.56.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, William David Tull sold 14,934 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $404,114.04.

On Friday, May 17th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $195,878.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $196,322.00.

On Monday, May 13th, William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $195,582.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 96,733.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 646.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

