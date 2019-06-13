Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stake Decreased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems comprises about 1.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 730,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 569,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 784,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 177,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $238.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $114,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $73,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,216 shares of company stock valued at $489,537 in the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

