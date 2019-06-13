Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.76

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $485.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 810.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 316.2% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.76” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/merchants-bancorp-nasdaqmbin-sets-new-52-week-low-at-16-76.html.

About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.