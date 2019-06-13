Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $879,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,814 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,977.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 50,248 shares of company stock worth $5,221,707 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,751. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

