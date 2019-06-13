Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,640,901,000 after purchasing an additional 179,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,921,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,890 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,934.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,343,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,656,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,992,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,218,000 after purchasing an additional 298,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.96. 36,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,802. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $73.94 and a 52-week high of $117.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

