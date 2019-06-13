Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MEET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of MEET stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Meet Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $264.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $49.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meet Group news, Director Spencer B. Grimes bought 16,400 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer B. Grimes bought 11,300 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 385,700 shares of company stock worth $1,973,554. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 1,767.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 461,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meet Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Meet Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

