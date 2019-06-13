Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.24.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDSO opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Medidata Solutions’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,995,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after buying an additional 195,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 17.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.