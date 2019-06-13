Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Shares Up 45.5%

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) shot up 45.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 804,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 171,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86.
In other news, Director Don Lay sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,678 shares in the company, valued at C$126,061.02.
About Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL)
Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
