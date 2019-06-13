Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Mastercard by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.58.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $1,822,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,396.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at $949,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,504 shares of company stock worth $94,748,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $263.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $269.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

