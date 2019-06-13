Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) COO Bilal Muhsin Sells 10,000 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bilal Muhsin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $144.32 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $96.14 and a 1 year high of $147.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,889,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,622,000 after acquiring an additional 587,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $53,357,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $51,470,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Masimo by 941.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 431,508 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,807,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

