Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
MMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
MMLP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,350. The company has a market capitalization of $257.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.55.
In related news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,933.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Tauscher purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,846.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,285 shares of company stock worth $306,465 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $418,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
