Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

MMLP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,350. The company has a market capitalization of $257.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.53 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,933.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Tauscher purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,846.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,285 shares of company stock worth $306,465 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $418,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.